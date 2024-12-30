Mike Brown News: Eight tackles vs. Jacksonville

Brown tallied eight tackles (five solo) during Sunday's 20-13 loss to the Jaguars.

Brown saw an increased role on defense Sunday due to the absence of Amani Hooker (shoulder), and the former finished the game as the Titans' co-leading tackler with Luke Gifford. Brown has been a solid contributor on both defense and special teams and has totaled 45 tackles (23 solo) and one pass defense through 16 regular-season games.