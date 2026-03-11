Mike Brown News: Heading to New England
The Titans signed Brown (ankle) to a contract Wednesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Brown appeared in nine regular-season games for the Titans in 2025 and had two stints on injured reserve due to knee and ankle injuries. He served almost exclusively on special teams and logged three solo tackles for Tennessee last year. Brown's addition gives the Patriots added depth in the secondary and another contributor on special teams.
