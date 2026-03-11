Mike Brown headshot

Mike Brown News: Heading to New England

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2026

The Titans signed Brown (ankle) to a contract Wednesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Brown appeared in nine regular-season games for the Titans in 2025 and had two stints on injured reserve due to knee and ankle injuries. He served almost exclusively on special teams and logged three solo tackles for Tennessee last year. Brown's addition gives the Patriots added depth in the secondary and another contributor on special teams.

Mike Brown
New England Patriots
