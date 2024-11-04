Mike Brown News: Next man up at safety

Brown is Tennessee's presumed starter at safety after Quandre Diggs' season-ending Lisfranc injury, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Diggs was forced out of Sunday's game versus the Patriots after just 13 defensive snaps, and Brown filled in admirably for the rest of the afternoon, recording six tackles and a pass defensed. He's now in line to start in Week 10 against the Chargers.