Mike Brown

Mike Brown News: Solid in starting effort

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 11, 2024

Brown recorded seven tackles (five solo) in Sunday's 27-17 loss to the Chargers.

Brown made his first start of the season with Quandre Diggs (foot) on injured reserve, and he impressed by ranking second on the team in tackles. However, Brown's starting gig isn't guaranteed, especially with the Titans bringing in Mike Edwards via waivers. If Brown can lock down the role, he'll be considered a solid fantasy option.

Mike Brown
Tennessee Titans
