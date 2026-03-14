Mike Caliendo headshot

Mike Caliendo News: Sticking with KC

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2026

The Chiefs are signing Caliendo to a one-year contract, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Caliendo has played his first three seasons with the Chiefs and will return for at least one more. He made four starts among his 17 games last year and should serve as offensive line depth again in 2026.

Mike Caliendo
Kansas City Chiefs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mike Caliendo See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mike Caliendo See More
Exploiting the Matchups: Super Bowl Matchups and Injuries
NFL
Exploiting the Matchups: Super Bowl Matchups and Injuries
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
February 6, 2025
Exploiting the Matchups: NFL Conference Championship Games
NFL
Exploiting the Matchups: NFL Conference Championship Games
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
January 25, 2025