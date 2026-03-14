Mike Caliendo News: Sticking with KC
The Chiefs are signing Caliendo to a one-year contract, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.
Caliendo has played his first three seasons with the Chiefs and will return for at least one more. He made four starts among his 17 games last year and should serve as offensive line depth again in 2026.
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