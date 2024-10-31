Mike Danna Injury: Limited to open week

Danna (pectoral) was a limited practice participant Thursday.

Danna has missed the Chiefs' last two regular-season games due to a pectoral injury. The 2020 fifth-round pick will have two more chances to increase his practice participation ahead of Monday's game against the Buccaneers. Across four regular-season outings, Danna has logged 14 tackles (eight solo), including 0.5 sacks.