Mike Danna headshot

Mike Danna Injury: Limited to open week

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 31, 2024

Danna (pectoral) was a limited practice participant Thursday.

Danna has missed the Chiefs' last two regular-season games due to a pectoral injury. The 2020 fifth-round pick will have two more chances to increase his practice participation ahead of Monday's game against the Buccaneers. Across four regular-season outings, Danna has logged 14 tackles (eight solo), including 0.5 sacks.

Mike Danna
Kansas City Chiefs
