Mike Danna Injury: Limited to start week

Danna (calf) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.

Danna was unable to play in Week 4 against the Chargers due to a calf injury he sustained during practice leading up to the game. He was at least able to practice in some capacity Thursday, and the next two practice sessions will provide a better sense of his status heading into Monday's game against the Saints. Danna has recorded 12 tackles (eight solo), including 0.5 sacks, in three regular-season games.