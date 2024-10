Danna (pectoral) didn't practice Wednesday.

The 26-year-old will likely need to upgrade to at least limited participation Thursday or Friday in order to suit up in Week 7, when the Chiefs travel to San Francisco. If Danna is unable to play through is pectoral injury Sunday, expect 2023 first-round pick Felix Anudike-Uzomah to see additional snaps and start opposite George Karlaftis on the Chiefs' defensive line.