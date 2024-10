Head coach Andy Reid told reporters Friday that Danna (pectoral) won't play in Sunday's matchup against the Raiders, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports.

Danna is now in line to miss his second consecutive game due to a back injury likely sustained during Kansas City's bye week. Felix Anudike-Uzomah is expected to continue serving as one of the Chiefs' top defensive ends until Danna is past his back issue.