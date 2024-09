Danna (calf) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Chargers.

Danna has started all three games to open the season and played a season-best 72 percent of the defensive snaps last Sunday night against the Falcons. On the year, Danna has recorded 12 tackles (eight solo), including 0.5 sacks, and two QB hits. Felix Anudike-Uzomah and Malik Herring will be next up for snaps opposite George Karlaftis on Kansas City's defensive front.