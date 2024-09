Mike Danna Injury: Pops up on injury report

Danna (calf) did not participate in Thursday's practice session.

Danna was a full participant during Wednesday's practice, but it appears he is now working through a calf issue. Friday's injury report will provide clarity on his status heading into Sunday's AFC West showdown against the Chargers. Through three games this season, Danna has tallied 12 tackles (eight solo), including 0.5 sacks.