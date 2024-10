Danna (pectoral) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the 49ers.

Danna popped up on the Chiefs' injury report with a back injury following the team's bye week and was unable to practice all week, so it's no surprise he's been ruled out for Sunday's contest. Expect Felix Anudike-Uzomah to see increased work on the Chiefs' first-team defense in Danna's stead.