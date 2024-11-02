Mike Danna Injury: Won't play vs. Tampa Bay

Danna (pectoral) has been ruled out ahead of Monday's game against the Buccaneers.

Danna was a limited practice participant all week, but he will miss a third straight game due to a pectoral injury. His next chance at suiting up will be Week 10 against the Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 10. The Chiefs acquired Joshua Uche from the Patriots on Monday, and he should see significant playing time at edge right away opposite starter George Karlaftis.