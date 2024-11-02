Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Mike Danna headshot

Mike Danna Injury: Won't play vs. Tampa Bay

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 2, 2024

Danna (pectoral) has been ruled out ahead of Monday's game against the Buccaneers.

Danna was a limited practice participant all week, but he will miss a third straight game due to a pectoral injury. His next chance at suiting up will be Week 10 against the Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 10. The Chiefs acquired Joshua Uche from the Patriots on Monday, and he should see significant playing time at edge right away opposite starter George Karlaftis.

Mike Danna
Kansas City Chiefs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now