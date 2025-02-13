Mike Danna News: Forces two fumbles in 2024

Danna recorded 41 tackles (20 solo), including 3.5 sacks, a pass breakup and two forced fumbles in 13 regular-season games this season.

The defensive also posted seven tackles (two solo), including 1.0 sacks, and another forced fumble across Kansas City's three playoff games. Danna missed four regular-season contests due to calf and pectoral injuries, but in the games he did play, he saw the field on more than half of the Chiefs' defensive snaps, with the exception of the regular-season finale in which KC rested its starters. The 2020 fifth-round pick has started 35 of the last 36 games he's played in, and he will look to retain his role in 2025.