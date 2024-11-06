Mike Danna News: Logs full practice Wednesday

Danna (pectoral) was a full practice participant Wednesday.

Danna missed the Chiefs' last three games due to a pectoral injury, but the 2020 fifth-round pick appears to be over the issue as he was listed as a full practice participant on Wednesday's injury report. Barring any setbacks, Danna should be able to suit up against the Broncos on Sunday. Across four regular-season outings, he's logged 14 tackles (eight solo), including 0.5 sacks.