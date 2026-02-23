Mike Danna headshot

Mike Danna News: Released by Kansas City

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 23, 2026 at 1:11pm

The Chiefs released Danna on Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The move clears $8.94 million in cap space for Kansas City, as Danna had one year remaining on a three-year, $24 million deal. Danna was a fifth-round pick by the Chiefs in the 2020 NFL Draft and appeared in 87 regular-season games through six seasons, making 49 starts. Across those contests, Danna racked up 194 tackles (96 solo), including 21.5 sacks, six forced fumbles and six pass breakups, along with one interception. He won a pair of Super Bowls with the team but will now be on the lookout for a new landing spot.

Mike Danna
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mike Danna See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mike Danna See More
Gameday Injuries: Week 5
NFL
Gameday Injuries: Week 5
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
141 days ago
Gameday Injuries: Week 4
NFL
Gameday Injuries: Week 4
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
148 days ago
Gameday Injuries: Week 3
NFL
Gameday Injuries: Week 3
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
156 days ago
NFL Box Score Breakdown: Week 2 Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage
NFL
NFL Box Score Breakdown: Week 2 Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
161 days ago
Gameday Injuries: Week 10
NFL
Gameday Injuries: Week 10
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
November 10, 2024