Mike Danna News: Released by Kansas City
The Chiefs released Danna on Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
The move clears $8.94 million in cap space for Kansas City, as Danna had one year remaining on a three-year, $24 million deal. Danna was a fifth-round pick by the Chiefs in the 2020 NFL Draft and appeared in 87 regular-season games through six seasons, making 49 starts. Across those contests, Danna racked up 194 tackles (96 solo), including 21.5 sacks, six forced fumbles and six pass breakups, along with one interception. He won a pair of Super Bowls with the team but will now be on the lookout for a new landing spot.
Mike Danna
Free Agent
