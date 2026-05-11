Mike Danna News: Signs with Buffalo
The Bills signed Danna on Monday.
Danna was released by the Chiefs in late February to clear cap space as the team prepared for the 2026 season. The linebacker was with the organization for six years, appearing in 87 regular-season games and starting in 49. The 2026 Bills' defense will be switching to a 3-4 front under new defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard, and the acquisition of Danna will add further depth to the team's outside linebacker group.
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