Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Mike Edwards headshot

Mike Edwards Injury: Questionable for Week 16

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 20, 2024 at 2:31pm

Edwards (hamstring) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Cowboys, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Edwards appears to be trending in the right direction ahead of Sunday's contest, as he upgraded from limited practice sessions Wednesday and Thursday to a full go Friday. However, if the veteran safety is unable to suit up in Week 16, expect Christian Izien to step in and start alongside Kaevon Merriweather.

Mike Edwards
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now