Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Mike Edwards headshot

Mike Edwards Injury: Returns to practice Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 18, 2024

Edwards (hamstring) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.

Edwards has been sidelined for the Bucs' last two games due to a hamstring strain he suffered in Week 13 against the Panthers. His return to practice Wednesday indicates he is progressing in his recovery, and Edwards will have two more chances to increase his practice participation this week ahead of Sunday's game against the Cowboys.

Mike Edwards
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now