Mike Edwards

Mike Edwards Injury: Ruled out for rest of Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 1, 2024

Edwards (hamstring) has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's matchup with Carolina, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Edwards sustained a hamstring injury in the first half and he'll now be forced to take a seat for the rest of the game as a result. Christian Izien will likely continue to operate in a significant role with the defense in the absence of Edwards.

Mike Edwards
Tampa Bay Buccaneers

