Mike Edwards Injury: Ruled out for rest of Sunday
Edwards (hamstring) has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's matchup with Carolina, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.
Edwards sustained a hamstring injury in the first half and he'll now be forced to take a seat for the rest of the game as a result. Christian Izien will likely continue to operate in a significant role with the defense in the absence of Edwards.
