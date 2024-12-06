Fantasy Football
Mike Edwards headshot

Mike Edwards Injury: Ruled out for Week 14

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 6, 2024 at 9:41am

Edwards (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Las Vegas, Brianna Dix of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

As expected, Edwards will be sidelined for Sunday's game due to a Grade 1 hamstring strain that he suffered in the Bucs' Week 13 overtime win over the Panthers. With Edwards sidelined, Christian Izien will likely be the Bucs' starting strong safety Sunday while Kaevon Merriweather serves in a rotational role.

Mike Edwards
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
