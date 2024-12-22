Fantasy Football
Mike Edwards headshot

Mike Edwards News: Good to go against Dallas

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 22, 2024

Edwards (hamstring) is active for Sunday's game against the Cowboys.

Edwards has missed the Buccaneers' last two games due to a hamstring injury he suffered in Week 13 against the Panthers. We logged an LP/LP/FP practice week, and he's done enough to be cleared for Sunday night's game. Edwards will reclaim his starting spot at strong safety alongside free safety Kaevon Merriweather.

Mike Edwards
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
