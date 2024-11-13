Mike Edwards News: Out in Tennessee
Edwards was waived by the Titans on Wednesday, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.
The 28-year-old signed with the Titans on Nov. 6 following his release from the Bills; however, he was inactive for Tennessee's loss to the Chargers in Week 10 and already been dropped. Edwards has played just seven defensive snaps and recorded one total tackle in three appearances with Buffalo this season.
Mike Edwards
Free Agent
