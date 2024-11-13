Fantasy Football
Mike Edwards News: Out in Tennessee

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 13, 2024 at 3:31pm

Edwards was waived by the Titans on Wednesday, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.

The 28-year-old signed with the Titans on Nov. 6 following his release from the Bills; however, he was inactive for Tennessee's loss to the Chargers in Week 10 and already been dropped. Edwards has played just seven defensive snaps and recorded one total tackle in three appearances with Buffalo this season.

Mike Edwards
 Free Agent
