Mike Edwards News: Picked up by Tennessee

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 6, 2024

The Titans signed Edwards on Wednesday, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.

Edwards has already found a new home in Tennessee after parting ways with the Bills on Tuesday. The 28-year-old safety appeared in just three games while playing seven defensive snaps before his release. With the Titans' top free safety, Quandre Diggs (foot), sustaining a season-ending Lisfranc injury Sunday, Edwards could compete for a starting role with Mike Brown.

