Mike Edwards News: Picked up by Tennessee

The Titans signed Edwards on Wednesday, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.

Edwards has already found a new home in Tennessee after parting ways with the Bills on Tuesday. The 28-year-old safety appeared in just three games while playing seven defensive snaps before his release. With the Titans' top free safety, Quandre Diggs (foot), sustaining a season-ending Lisfranc injury Sunday, Edwards could compete for a starting role with Mike Brown.