Evans is eligible to come off injured reserve at any moment, but it doesn't sound like a return to game action is in the cards for Week 14 against the Saints. Bowles said Monday that both Evans and Jalen McMillan (neck) "have a little ways to go before playing," according to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. Tampa Bay hosts New Orleans next Sunday before then having a quick Week 15 turnaround ahead of a date with the Falcons on Thursday, Dec. 11. Perhaps a Week 16 return versus Carolina would make the most sense for both wideouts.