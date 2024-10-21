Mike Evans Injury: Exits to locker room

Evans appears to have aggravated his right hamstring in Monday's matchup with the Ravens, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

Evans failed to bring in his second touchdown of the night and came up holding his previously injured right hamstring. He subsequently left with trainers to the locker room. It remains to be seen if the star pass catcher will be able to return. While he is sidelined, Jalen McMillan figures to be the prime beneficiary, while Sterling Shepard and Trey Palmer could also see some extra snaps.