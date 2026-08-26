Mike Evans Injury: Groin injury considered minor

Evans' groin injury is considered minor, and he plans to be ready for the 49ers' Week 1 regular-season opener against the Rams on Thursday, Sept. 10, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports.

Evans has missed a bunch of practice time during training camp. first dealing with a quad issue before coming down with a groin injury earlier this week. While he's aiming to be ready for Week 1, Evans and Brock Purdy haven't had much time to work on their chemistry. At 33 years old with a checkered injury history, Evans is shaping up as a boom-or-bust fantasy pick headed into the season.