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Mike Evans Injury: Injury issue downplayed by Shanahan

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 18, 2026 at 12:12pm

Coach Kyle Shanahan said after Tuesday's joint practice with the Chargers that Evans (quadriceps) experienced some tightness and doesn't believe the issue to be a serious one, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Evans initially left Tuesday's session and had his left foot/ankle wrapped and iced, but he eventually moved that wrapping to his left quad. He previously missed early training-camp practices due to a quadriceps issue, so it appears to be a slight aggravation of the previous concern. Shanahan's comments indicate the 49ers aren't concerned about Evans' health, but the team likely will exercise caution with the veteran wide receiver with two preseason games remaining before Week 1.

Mike Evans
San Francisco 49ers
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