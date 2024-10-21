Fantasy Football
Mike Evans headshot

Mike Evans Injury: Leaves early with hamstring injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on October 22, 2024 at 7:14am

Evans (hamstring) won't return to Monday's game against the Ravens, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports. He'll finish with a 25-yard touchdown reception across his three targets.

Evans tweaked his right hamstring while failing to reel in what would have been his second touchdown of the game in the second quarter. Jalen McMillan, Sterling Shepard and Trey Palmer could all be in store for added reps at receiver alongside Chris Godwin for the rest of the game.

Mike Evans
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
