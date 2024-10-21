Mike Evans Injury: Leaves early with hamstring injury

Evans (hamstring) won't return to Monday's game against the Ravens, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports. He'll finish with a 25-yard touchdown reception across his three targets.

Evans tweaked his right hamstring while failing to reel in what would have been his second touchdown of the game in the second quarter. Jalen McMillan, Sterling Shepard and Trey Palmer could all be in store for added reps at receiver alongside Chris Godwin for the rest of the game.