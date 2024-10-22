Mike Evans Injury: Likely to miss next three games

Evans (hamstring) isn't expected to be available for the Buccaneers until after the team's Week 11 bye, JC Allen of SI.com reports.

Evans aggravated a right hamstring injury in the second quarter of Monday's 41-31 loss to the Ravens and was sent in for an MRI on Tuesday. The Buccaneers haven't yet provided an update on the results of Evans' imaging, but Allen's report suggests that the team isn't counting on the star wideout suiting up for any of their next three games. The timing of Evans' injury is especially tough for the Buccaneers with fellow wideout Chris Godwin having suffered a dislocated ankle late in Monday's contest that will likely require season-ending surgery. Assuming Evans and Godwin are both sidelined beginning with this Sunday's game against the Falcons, Jalen McMillan, Trey Palmer and Sterling Shepard could all be primed to see extended snaps. The injuries to Evans and Godwin could also motivate the Buccaneers to trade for another receiver in advance of the Nov. 5 deadline.