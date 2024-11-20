Mike Evans Injury: Limited in return to practice
Evans (hamstring) officially was limited at Wednesday's practice.
Coach Todd Bowles relayed to Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site earlier Wednesday that Evans was trending toward a return to action for Sunday's visit to the Giants. A capped showing to begin Week 12 prep indicates Evans will ramp up his workload as the week continues, meaning his activity will be monitored closely to ensure Bowles' thoughts become a reality this weekend. In the end, Evans is seeking his first game action since aggravating a right hamstring strain Week 7 versus the Ravens, which so far has sidelined him for three contests.
