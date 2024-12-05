Mike Evans Injury: No practice Thursday
Evans (hamstring/calf) officially didn't practice Thursday.
Evans thus has just one more chance to mix into drills during Week 14 prep as he deals with dueling health concerns. The 11th-year pro doesn't necessarily require practice reps in order to be ready for game day, but his listing on Friday's injury report will be of interest in advance of Sunday's contest against the Raiders.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now