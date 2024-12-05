Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Mike Evans headshot

Mike Evans Injury: No practice Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 5, 2024

Evans (hamstring/calf) officially didn't practice Thursday.

Evans thus has just one more chance to mix into drills during Week 14 prep as he deals with dueling health concerns. The 11th-year pro doesn't necessarily require practice reps in order to be ready for game day, but his listing on Friday's injury report will be of interest in advance of Sunday's contest against the Raiders.

Mike Evans
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now