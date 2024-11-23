Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Mike Evans headshot

Mike Evans Injury: On track for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 23, 2024

Evans (hamstring), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's contest against the Giants, is on track to play, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

This was essentially expected as Evans suggested earlier in the month that he was anticipating returning following the team's Week 11 bye. Fantasy managers will need to confirm the veteran's status ahead of the 1:00 p.m. ET, but should the 31-year-old be officially cleared he'll likely be extremely motivated to continue his 1,000-yard receiving streak that dates back to his debut in 2014.

Mike Evans
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now