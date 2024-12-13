Mike Evans Injury: Returns to practice

Evans (hamstring) returned to practice Friday morning, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.

Evans had the same routine last week, sitting out Wednesday and Thursday before participating Friday. He then avoided a designation on the final injury report and handled his normal workload in a 28-13 win over the Raiders, catching four of five targets for 69 yards while playing 85 percent of snaps on offense. It remains to be seen if he follows the same pattern this week for a road game against the Chargers.