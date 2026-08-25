Mike Evans Injury: Sitting with groin injury
Evans is not practicing Tuesday due to a groin injury, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Evans has dealt with a number of injuries already in camp, and the latest report indicates another one has popped up. The extent of the latest setback is uncertain, but another update on Evans' status will be posted when more information is available.
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