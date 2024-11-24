Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Mike Evans headshot

Mike Evans News: Back in action Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 24, 2024

Evans (hamstring) is listed as active Sunday at the Giants.

Evans is suiting up for the first time since Week 7 due to a right hamstring injury that he aggravated in that contest. He followed an LP/FP/LP regimen in his return to practice this past week, so there's a chance he isn't all the way back to normal in Sunday's game. On the other hand, fellow WR Chris Godwin is out for the rest of the season due to a dislocated left ankle, so Evans is a decent bet to be on the receiving end of many Baker Mayfield passes. Evans requires 665 receiving yards over the final seven contests of the campaign in order to attain an 11th straight 1,000-yard season.

Mike Evans
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now