Mike Evans headshot

Mike Evans News: Cleared for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 13, 2024

Evans (hamstring) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Chargers.

Evans followed the same pattern as last week, returning to practice Friday as a limited participant after missing the prior sessions. His lack of reps seems to be a matter of maintenance rather than inspired by genuine concern about his game availability, considering he took 85 percent of snaps on offense in last week's 28-13 win over the Raiders. Evans should again be busy Sunday afternoon in Los Angeles.

Mike Evans
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
More Stats & News
