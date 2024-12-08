Mike Evans News: Four catches in win

Evans secured four of five targets for 69 yards in the Buccaneers' 28-13 win over the Raiders on Sunday.

Evans tied Sterling Shepard and Jalen McMillan for the team lead in receptions while checking in second in receiving yards. The veteran wideout got a big chunk of his production on a 32-yard grab, which was the second longest of the game for the Buccaneers. Evans has eclipsed 60 receiving yards in three straight games heading into a Week 15 road battle against the Chargers.