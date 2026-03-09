Mike Evans headshot

Mike Evans News: Joining forces with Kyle Shanahan

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 9, 2026 at 12:12pm

Evans is in line to sign a three-year contract with the 49ers, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Evans' agent released a statement Monday confirming that the wideout will leave Tampa Bay after 12 seasons. He showed some signs of decline in 2025 and will now turn 33 before Week 1 of 2026, but it's hard to think of a better location for Evans to regain fantasy value -- especially if fellow free agent Jauan Jennings doesn't return to San Francisco. The 49ers have a breakout candidate in Ricky Pearsall, but there's not much else of note in the WR room unless Jennings re-signs (which isn't likely at this point).

