Mike Evans headshot

Mike Evans News: Logs full practice Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 21, 2024

Evans (hamstring) practiced fully Thursday.

Evans thus is poised to put an end to a three-game absence due to the strained right hamstring that he aggravated during a Week 7 loss the Ravens. With fellow WR Chris Godwin (ankle) out for the season, Evans will be the unquestioned top target for QB Baker Mayfield moving forward as he looks to build upon the 26-335-6 line on 45 targets that he's put up so far this season.

