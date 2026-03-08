Mike Evans headshot

Mike Evans News: May not return to Tampa Bay

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2026

Dianna Russini of The Athletic reports that Evans will explore his options in free agency and may not return to the Buccaneers for the 2026 season.

Evans was selected by the Buccaneers in the first round of the 2014 NFL Draft. He has spent his entire professional career in Tampa Bay, where he posted 11 consecutive seasons of 1,000-plus receiving yards, earned six Pro Bowl selections and played a key role in the Buccaneers' Super Bowl LV run in 2020. Evans was limited to just eight regular-season games in 2025 due to a hamstring injury and broken collarbone. While he turns 33 before the start of the 2026 season, Evans will garner interest from several teams looking for a significant upgrade to their wide receiver corps.

Mike Evans
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mike Evans See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mike Evans See More
Fantasy Football Offseason Analysis: Free-Agent WRs & TEs
NFL
Fantasy Football Offseason Analysis: Free-Agent WRs & TEs
Author Image
Jim Coventry
2 days ago
Best Ball ADP Analysis: Rookie ADP Movement After the NFL Scouting Combine
NFL
Best Ball ADP Analysis: Rookie ADP Movement After the NFL Scouting Combine
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
2 days ago
Dynasty Fantasy Football League Strategy for 2026: Eight Players to Buy or Sell
NFL
Dynasty Fantasy Football League Strategy for 2026: Eight Players to Buy or Sell
Author Image
Mario Puig
4 days ago
DraftKings NFL Best Ball ADP: Jordyn Tyson Shines in Cross-Site ADP Comparison
NFL
DraftKings NFL Best Ball ADP: Jordyn Tyson Shines in Cross-Site ADP Comparison
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
12 days ago
Underdog Best Ball Fantasy Football: Rookie ADP Breakdown
NFL
Underdog Best Ball Fantasy Football: Rookie ADP Breakdown
Author Image
Mario Puig
13 days ago