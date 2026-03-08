Mike Evans News: May not return to Tampa Bay

Dianna Russini of The Athletic reports that Evans will explore his options in free agency and may not return to the Buccaneers for the 2026 season.

Evans was selected by the Buccaneers in the first round of the 2014 NFL Draft. He has spent his entire professional career in Tampa Bay, where he posted 11 consecutive seasons of 1,000-plus receiving yards, earned six Pro Bowl selections and played a key role in the Buccaneers' Super Bowl LV run in 2020. Evans was limited to just eight regular-season games in 2025 due to a hamstring injury and broken collarbone. While he turns 33 before the start of the 2026 season, Evans will garner interest from several teams looking for a significant upgrade to their wide receiver corps.