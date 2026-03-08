Mike Evans News: May not return to Tampa Bay
Dianna Russini of The Athletic reports that Evans will explore his options in free agency and may not return to the Buccaneers for the 2026 season.
Evans was selected by the Buccaneers in the first round of the 2014 NFL Draft. He has spent his entire professional career in Tampa Bay, where he posted 11 consecutive seasons of 1,000-plus receiving yards, earned six Pro Bowl selections and played a key role in the Buccaneers' Super Bowl LV run in 2020. Evans was limited to just eight regular-season games in 2025 due to a hamstring injury and broken collarbone. While he turns 33 before the start of the 2026 season, Evans will garner interest from several teams looking for a significant upgrade to their wide receiver corps.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsDownload our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mike Evans See More
-
NFL Barometer
Fantasy Football Offseason Analysis: Free-Agent WRs & TEs2 days ago
-
Best Ball Strategy
Best Ball ADP Analysis: Rookie ADP Movement After the NFL Scouting Combine2 days ago
-
Dynasty Strategy
Dynasty Fantasy Football League Strategy for 2026: Eight Players to Buy or Sell4 days ago
-
Best Ball Strategy
DraftKings NFL Best Ball ADP: Jordyn Tyson Shines in Cross-Site ADP Comparison12 days ago
-
Best Ball Strategy
Underdog Best Ball Fantasy Football: Rookie ADP Breakdown13 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mike Evans See More