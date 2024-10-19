Fantasy Football
Mike Evans News: No injury designation for Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on October 19, 2024 at 12:59pm

Evans (hamstring) does not carry an injury designation ahead of Monday's matchup against the Ravens, Brianna Dix of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

There was discussion that Evans could end up being a game-time decision for Monday's primetime contest, but the veteran wideout is arguably one of the most durable players in the league and will play through the injury. Evans and company could be poised for an aerial approach given the Ravens allow the fewest rushing yards to opposing teams.

Mike Evans
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
