Mike Evans headshot

Mike Evans News: Not expected to retire

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 13, 2026

Evans isn't likely to retire this offseason, according to ESPN's Jenna Laine.

Laine notes that fellow Bucs legend Lavonte David said he'll either re-sign with the team or retire, whereas Evans is considered more likely to continue his NFL career. The implication seems to be that Evans is willing to play for another team if he can't reach terms with Tampa Bay before hitting free agency in March. He'll turn 33 in August after finishing 2025 with career lows in numerous categories, including games played (eight), catch rate (48.4 percent) and yards per game (48.4).

Mike Evans
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mike Evans See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mike Evans See More
Fantasy Football Rankings 2026: Top 300 Players for PPR Leagues
NFL
Fantasy Football Rankings 2026: Top 300 Players for PPR Leagues
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
4 days ago
Expert Fantasy Football Rankings for 2026 Drafts
NFL
Expert Fantasy Football Rankings for 2026 Drafts
Author Image
Nick Whalen
29 days ago
DraftKings NFL Playoffs Best Ball: $3M Playoff Millionaire
NFL
DraftKings NFL Playoffs Best Ball: $3M Playoff Millionaire
Author Image
John McKechnie
38 days ago
NFL Box Score Breakdown: Week 18 Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage
NFL
NFL Box Score Breakdown: Week 18 Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
38 days ago
NFL Game Previews: Week 18 Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips
NFL
NFL Game Previews: Week 18 Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
41 days ago