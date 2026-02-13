Mike Evans News: Not expected to retire
Evans isn't likely to retire this offseason, according to ESPN's Jenna Laine.
Laine notes that fellow Bucs legend Lavonte David said he'll either re-sign with the team or retire, whereas Evans is considered more likely to continue his NFL career. The implication seems to be that Evans is willing to play for another team if he can't reach terms with Tampa Bay before hitting free agency in March. He'll turn 33 in August after finishing 2025 with career lows in numerous categories, including games played (eight), catch rate (48.4 percent) and yards per game (48.4).
