Taking the field for the first time since Week 7, Evans looked as good head coach Todd Bowles had reported the star receiver had during this week's practices. Evans made his first catch for a gain of 12 yards on the Buccaneers' second drive, and he went on to add noteworthy gains of 12 and 33 yards later in the first half. The perennial Pro Bowler would go on to add a 45-yard grab on the first second-half possession, a reception that accounted for half of the yards on a drive that culminated in a Devin Culp six-yard touchdown grab. Evans' receptions, receiving yard and targets were all season highs, and he'll aim to carry over the momentum into a Week 16 divisional road clash against the Panthers on Sunday, Dec. 21.