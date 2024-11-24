Mike Evans News: Team-high yardage total in return

Evans brought in five of six targets for 68 yards in the Buccaneers' 30-7 win over the Giants on Sunday.

Making his return from a three-game absence due to a hamstring injury, Evans finished with a team-high receiving yardage total while checking in second in both receptions and targets. The veteran wideout looked as healthy as he proclaimed he was coming into the game and contributed a 26-yard grab among his five catches. Evans, whose catch and yardage totals Sunday were his highest since Week 4, will next take aim at a vulnerable Panthers defense in a Week 13 road divisional battle.