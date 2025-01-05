Mike Evans News: Ties record in postseason clincher

Evans brought in nine of 14 targets for 89 yards in the Buccaneers' 27-19 win over the Saints on Sunday, tying Jerry Rice for most consecutive 1,000-yard seasons with 11 such campaigns.

It literally came down to the last play of the game, but the Buccaneers, already assured of a victory and postseason spot, designed a short pass for Evans to get him at least the five yards he needed to reach the 1,000-yard mark for the season. The star wideout unsurprisingly finished the afternoon as the Buccaneers' leader in receptions, receiving yards and targets, and he also earned an additional $3 million in incentives by posting at least five catches for 85 yards Sunday. Evans will naturally remain Baker Mayfield's most indispensable target as the Buccaneers begin the postseason as the No. 3 seed in a yet-to-be-determined matchup on Super Wild Card Weekend.