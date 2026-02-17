Mike Evans News: Will play in 2026

Evans will continue his playing career in 2026, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

Evans will turn 33 years old in August but will play a 13th NFL season. He was limited to a career-low eight regular-season contests in 2025 as he dealt with hamstring and collarbone injuries in addition to a concussion. When on the field, Evans was still productive, securing 30 of 62 targets for 368 yards and three touchdowns. The six-time Pro Bowler should have plenty of interest around the league if he decides to test free agency, but a return to Tampa Bay -- the only team he's ever played for in the NFL -- is the most likely outcome.