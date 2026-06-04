Mike Evans headshot

Mike Evans News: Winning over teammates and coaches

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 4, 2026

Evans is making a strong impression at voluntary OTAs and feels rejuvenated after an injury-plagued 2025, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

"I pinch myself every day," said teammate George Kittle, who then told reporters that Evans caught "three to five" TDs in a red-zone period. Dominance in unpadded practices doesn't mean much, especially for a player who already has such a strong track record, but it's a good sign that Evans is fitting in with the 49ers and earning praise from fellow future Hall of Famers like Kittle and LT Trent Williams. The 32-year-old wideout seems to have been a full participant throughout the voluntary offseason program, acclimating quickly to Kyle Shanahan's offense.

Mike Evans
San Francisco 49ers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mike Evans See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mike Evans See More
Best Ball ADP Arbitrage Report: Why Brock Bowers is a Must on DraftKings
NFL
Best Ball ADP Arbitrage Report: Why Brock Bowers is a Must on DraftKings
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
3 days ago
Best Ball ADP Arbitrage Report: Malik Nabers Going Too Early on Underdog?
NFL
Best Ball ADP Arbitrage Report: Malik Nabers Going Too Early on Underdog?
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
7 days ago
Fantasy Football Offseason Analysis: 2026 Quarterback Upgrades
NFL
Fantasy Football Offseason Analysis: 2026 Quarterback Upgrades
Author Image
Jim Coventry
9 days ago
Best Ball Strategy: Best Ball Rankings Update and Analysis
NFL
Best Ball Strategy: Best Ball Rankings Update and Analysis
Author Image
John McKechnie
16 days ago
NFL Schedule Release: Implications for Best Ball Playoffs in Weeks 15-17
NFL
NFL Schedule Release: Implications for Best Ball Playoffs in Weeks 15-17
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
21 days ago