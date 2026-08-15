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Mike Evans News: Working in team drills Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 15, 2026 at 9:23pm

Evans (quadriceps) participated in team drills during Saturday's training camp practice, Noah Furtado of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Evans has slowly been working his way back from a quad strain that he sustained in early August. He was cleared to participate in individual drills prior to Thursday's preseason opener against the Titans, which he did not suit up for. Evans' ability to work in team drills is a positive sign, and he would be on track to play against the Chargers on Thursday if the 49ers' starters suit up for that contest.

Mike Evans
San Francisco 49ers
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