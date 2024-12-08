Mike Ford Injury: Being evaluated for head injury
Ford is getting checked on for a possible concussion and is questionable to return to Sunday's Week 14 game against Pittsburgh, Alan Saunders of SteelersNow.com reports.
Ford was deemed to need a concussion check in the first quarter, and it's uncertain if he'll be able to return Sunday. The veteran defender was hurt on a punt play. Ford has logged only 10 defensive snaps this season while playing 249 snaps on special teams.
