Mike Ford Injury: Being evaluated for head injury

Ford is getting checked on for a possible concussion and is questionable to return to Sunday's Week 14 game against Pittsburgh, Alan Saunders of SteelersNow.com reports.

Ford was deemed to need a concussion check in the first quarter, and it's uncertain if he'll be able to return Sunday. The veteran defender was hurt on a punt play. Ford has logged only 10 defensive snaps this season while playing 249 snaps on special teams.